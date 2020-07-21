Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Coke Earnings Boosts Consumer Products Companies -- Consumer Roundup

07/21/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as an optimistic outlook from one major consumer-products company boosted that niche.

Coca-Cola shares rose after the soda giant said the worst of the effects of pandemic lockdowns appeared to be past, tempering worries about a slump in second-quarter sales it attributed to depleted restaurant sales. About half of Coke's sales come from "out of home" locations like restaurants and cinemas. Shares of other consumer products companies, such as Kraft Heinz, rose in sympathy.

The parent company of Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank menswear stores said it's considering closing as many as 500 retail locations, or more than a third of its total, as it grapples with reduced demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tailored Brands also said it will lay off 20% of its corporate staff, which numbered about 13,700 full-time workers as of Feb. 1, as reported earlier.

Walmart said it will close stores on Thanksgiving Day this year, in another indication of how retailers are adapting their business to the pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TAILORED BRANDS, INC. 3.41% 0.7239 Delayed Quote.-83.09%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 1.20% 34.53 Delayed Quote.6.19%
WALMART INC. 0.65% 132.33 Delayed Quote.10.63%
