Consumer Cos Up After Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong economic data.

New home sales rose 17% in May, surpassing economists' targets. A survey of the services sector by research firm IHS revealed a lessening in the rate of contraction, rising to 46.7 for June from 37.5 a month earlier.

Chain store sales rose 4% during the week ended June 20, but were down 10% from a year earlier, according to a survey by The Retail Economist and Goldman Sachs, as reported earlier.

Fashion store Saks Fifth Avenue will reopen its Manhattan flagship store on Wednesday with ultraviolet handrail cleaners on its escalators, a remote video-shopping service and a host of other measures, such as reserving elevators, designed to make customers feel safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Simon Property Group, the biggest mall owner in the U.S. by number of malls, is teaming up with Brookfield Property Partners, another large owner of shopping centers, in exploring a bid for bankrupt chain J.C. Penney, one of Simon's most important anchor tenants. Simon and Brookfield previously rescued tenants such as Aeropostale, but some financial analysts say the moves increasingly smack of desperation rather than opportunism, reflecting increased difficulties in finding viable mall tenants.

