Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

04/10/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after relatively muted inflation data. In a good sign for discretionary spending growth, luxury retailer LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said first-quarter revenue grew by double digits. Delta Air Lines plans to trim domestic flying growth in the second half of the year even as it increases capacity on European and Asian routes. JetBlue Airways shares rose after the budget airline reported a nearly 8% increase in traffic for March. Dutch organic-food producer Koninklijke Wessanen agreed to a buyout from investment firm PAI Partners and investor Charles Jobson for 885 million euros ($997.2 million). The furniture business is slowly moving online as Amazon.com gains ground and big box retailers complement their bricks-and-mortar operations with Internet options, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

