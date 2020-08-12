Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News

News :
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong inflation data suggested rising demand for consumer products.

An index of U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% in July on higher costs for a range of products and services, a sign of firming inflation as demand for goods rebounded following steep declines earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Labor Department.

In a reflection of the upheaval caused by the pandemic, Stein Mart, once touted on Wall Street as an exemplar of the resilience of the discount category in bricks-and-mortar retail, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Nautilus shares rose after the purveyor of fitness equipment said a flight from gyms by workout mavens in the second quarter boosted the demand for its ellipticals, treadmills and other machines.

Brinker International, the parent of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants, swung to a loss for the fiscal fourth quarter as some dining rooms were still closed and people dined out less.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRINKER INTERNATIONAL, INC. 14.52% 34.54 Delayed Quote.-28.19%
NAUTILUS, INC. 1.49% 14.33 Delayed Quote.706.86%
STEIN MART, INC. -37.90% 0.1816 Delayed Quote.-56.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news
05:58pQTS REALTY TRUST : Q3 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
05:58pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Aprovação dos Resultados 2T20
PU
05:57pORVANA MINERALS : Reports Third Quarter Results For FY2020
AQ
05:57pCISCO : to Pursue Deep Cost Cuts in Corporate Tech-Spending Slowdown
DJ
05:56pFull Circle Fiber Invests in Noble Resources
BU
05:54pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) on Behalf of Investors
BU
05:53pMERCK : Half-yearly Financial Report 2020
PU
05:51pAMP : Australia's AMP first-half profit slumps as coronavirus slams fee income
RE
05:50pGRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pJangada Mines PLC Announces Updated Shareholdings in ValOre Metals Corp.
NE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up
3APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
4FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group