Consumer Cos Up After Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong inflation data suggested rising demand for consumer products.

An index of U.S. consumer prices rose 0.6% in July on higher costs for a range of products and services, a sign of firming inflation as demand for goods rebounded following steep declines earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Labor Department.

In a reflection of the upheaval caused by the pandemic, Stein Mart, once touted on Wall Street as an exemplar of the resilience of the discount category in bricks-and-mortar retail, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Nautilus shares rose after the purveyor of fitness equipment said a flight from gyms by workout mavens in the second quarter boosted the demand for its ellipticals, treadmills and other machines.

Brinker International, the parent of Chili's and Maggiano's restaurants, swung to a loss for the fiscal fourth quarter as some dining rooms were still closed and people dined out less.

