Consumer Cos Up After LVMH Earnings, But Toymakers Sell Off - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong earnings from the world's largest house of luxury brands.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton said its first-half net profit was about $608.3 million, down 84% from a year earlier, but investors bought shares nevertheless, viewing the results as resilient given the effects of the lockdown.

Executives at LVMH said that demand was "getting progressively back to normal."

Chain stores held off on restocking toys despite a surge in demand during the coronavirus lockdown, hurting results for Hasbro and Mattel. Mattel said sales of the Barbie doll brand rose 35% at the retail level, but only increased 7% on a wholesale basis. Hasbro said its games business, which includes Monopoly and Nerf, posted a 50% increase in retail sales, five times higher than revenue growth for the company. Shares of both major toymakers sold off.

Supermarket chain Albertsons said consumers continue to eat more at home, adjusting to pandemic protocols and spurring demand for groceries.

