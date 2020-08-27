Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies fell after mixed economic data.

New weekly unemployment claims fell to one million last week, but remain far above prepandemic levels.

Walmart shares rose after the world's largest retailer by sales said it's joining Microsoft in an improbable alliance to pursue Chinese video-sharing app TikTok's U.S. operations. Microsoft's bid is considered the front-runner, The Wall Street Journal reported, while a second consortium including Oracle also remains in the running.

Dollar General and Dollar Tree said the $600-a-week unemployment supplements helped boost demand in the latest quarters, and anticipated further strength in demand for cheaper staples, as economic struggles related to the Covid-19 pandemic continue.

U.S. consumers are spending less at the grocery store as supplements are reduced and a planned second round of stimulus checks are delayed, The Wall Street Journal reported.

