Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as the September jobs report was not as bad as feared.

Wage growth and a drop in the unemployment rate offset muted jobs growth in the Labor Department's September report. Discount giant

Walmart is talking to investors and companies about a spinoff of its Jetblack personal shopping service, The Wall Street Journal reported. A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation.

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation.

