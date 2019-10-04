Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up After Mixed Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 04:57pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as the September jobs report was not as bad as feared.

Wage growth and a drop in the unemployment rate offset muted jobs growth in the Labor Department's September report. Discount giant

Walmart is talking to investors and companies about a spinoff of its Jetblack personal shopping service, The Wall Street Journal reported. A group of fashion executives is preparing a roughly $220 million bid to take control of Barneys New York, as the bankrupt retailer seeks to avoid a liquidation.

U.S. regulators turned down a request by Hawaiian Airlines and Japan Airlines for antitrust immunity to allow them to expand their cooperation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pGuardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. Partners with SCI Mercer to Train Service Dogs for Veterans
SE
05:08pTech Up On Revived Risk Appetite -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pFinancials Up As Recession Fears Fade -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:02pHealth Care Up On Renewed Interest In Lagging Sector -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:59pIndustrials Up On Rate Views -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:57pConsumer Cos Up After Mixed Jobs Report -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:56pDollar edges lower as U.S. jobs-inspired rally fizzles
RE
04:51pTraders Bolster Bets on Lower Fed Rates--3rd Update
DJ
04:42pBLAINE'S BULLETIN : Time to Pass USMCA
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
4BP to make Bernard Looney CEO as climate challenge looms
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group