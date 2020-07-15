Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Moderna Vaccine Report -- Consumer Roundup

07/15/2020 | 05:02pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied after reported progress on a vaccine from biotech company Moderna.

Shares of businesses most challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic surged on hopes that a vaccine would bring a "return to normal."

The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of airline stocks, rose by more than 7%. Cruise-line Carnival rose by more than 15%. Travel stocks and the consumer-discretionary sector in general remain highly volatile, however, as hopes for a vaccine are balanced against rising case counts in many states.

"The great debate remains will other states follow California and shut down again, or will the market continue to ignore the quickly weakening high-frequency data and instead focus on the great strides from the medical community," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in an email.

Veteran retail chain J.C. Penney said it will close 152 stores in the coming weeks to months and reduce its corporate workforce in a bid to streamline its business as it emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Casual-dining chain Chipotle Mexican Grill said it's adding as many as 10,000 employees as it opens more stores with drive-through lanes for digital orders, another example of how restaurants are adjusting to changes in customer behavior tied to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings inside all of its U.S. Walmart and Sam's Club stores starting July 20, becoming the largest company to impose restrictions amid a surge in coronavirus cases in several U.S. states and a confusing patchwork of local regulations.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French Peugeot owner PSA Group plan to call their combined company Stellantis upon completing a trans-Atlantic merger aimed at creating one of the world's largest auto companies.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 16.22% 17.48 Delayed Quote.-69.94%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 2.78% 1133.65 Delayed Quote.31.77%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 1.01% 9.07 Delayed Quote.-31.95%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 3.70% 79.3 Delayed Quote.-17.11%
MODERNA, INC. 6.90% 80.22 Delayed Quote.283.64%
PEUGEOT 1.46% 14.6 Real-time Quote.-32.44%
WALMART INC. -0.01% 132 Delayed Quote.11.08%
