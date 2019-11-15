Consumer Cos Up After October Retail Sales Report -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after strong retail sales data.

Retail sales, which include online, restaurant and store tallies, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in October from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Friday, rebounding from a September drop. Some categories saw weakness with a slight decline in spending on clothing and eating out offsetting an increase in spending on staples such as gasoline and groceries.

"Consumer spending has powered the U.S. economy this year as companies have curbed investments while waiting for trade and geopolitical uncertainty to fade," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in a note to clients.

"Signs have emerged that U.S. consumers are becoming more nervous, and October's retail sales report showed that spending fell for certain items. Still, we see enough evidence to think the consumer will continue to anchor this record 10-year expansion."

J.C. Penney shares rose despite the chain-store reporting that same-store sales fell 9.3% in the three months to Nov. 2, extending a string of declines. Some of Penney's financial projections were brighter than analysts had projected, although some Wall Street observers warned the store may not have enough time or money to engineer a turnaround.

