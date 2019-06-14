Consumer Cos Up After Retail Sales Data - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after stronger-than-anticipated retail sales data. Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in May from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said, alleviating concerns that tariffs and property-market weakness were feeding into the broader economy. The May spending pickup was broad-based, with increases seen at electronics stores, restaurants, sporting-goods shops, gasoline stations and online. The report was another indication that a dire earnings season for bricks-and-mortar stores was offset by brisk business at online stores.

