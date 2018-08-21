Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Consumer Cos Up After Strong Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

08/21/2018 | 04:26pm EDT

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose after another strong round of earnings.

Department-store chain Kohl's and discounter TJX reported same-store sales growth of 3.1% and 6%, respectively, for the latest quarter.

"We think, generally, the consumer in the U.S. is very healthy right now," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund manager Hodges Capital. "With unemployment being what it is, it's certainly helped consumer confidence."

Coty declined after the beauty-products maker posted a quarterly loss, hurt by underperformance of brands like Clairol hair dye and CoverGirl makeup, acquired from Procter & Gamble two years ago for $12 billion.

Shares of rival Revlon rose after reports that officer Ronald Perelman has been adding to his stake in the cosmetics concern.

Home-builder Toll Brothers reported a sharp increase in quarterly earnings, helped by higher sales of its luxury homes.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

