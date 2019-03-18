Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 04:44pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after relatively strong economic data. The National Association of Home Builders on Monday said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes remained unchanged from a month earlier at 62 in March, as a recent drop in mortgage rates quelled fears of a slowdown in the construction market. Prices at foods purchased at grocery stores rose 0.4 percent last year, the first increase across categories measured in more than two years, according to new US Department of Agriculture data. Marriott International said it's planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years. The hotel chain expects to add between 275,000 and 295,000 rooms by 2021, as reported earlier. Lumber Liquidators Holdings swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as expenses rose 65% due primarily to $61 million in accruals from legal settlements with local and federal regulators.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03pU.S. warns Brazil about Huawei and 5G in talks - senior U.S. official
RE
05:00pVeteran Actor Stephen Rollins Heads Cast in New Sitcom Pilot
SE
04:57pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:54pCommunications Services Down as Facebook Downgrade Weighs -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:52pTech Up Ahead of Fed -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:49pWall St. advances ahead of Fed policy meeting
RE
04:49pFinancials Up Amid Merger Activity, Fed Anticipation -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:44pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
04:36pCanadian dollar near flat ahead of federal budget, Fed rate decision
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
3ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.