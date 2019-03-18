Consumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after relatively strong economic data. The National Association of Home Builders on Monday said its index of builder confidence in the market for new single-family homes remained unchanged from a month earlier at 62 in March, as a recent drop in mortgage rates quelled fears of a slowdown in the construction market. Prices at foods purchased at grocery stores rose 0.4 percent last year, the first increase across categories measured in more than two years, according to new US Department of Agriculture data. Marriott International said it's planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years. The hotel chain expects to add between 275,000 and 295,000 rooms by 2021, as reported earlier. Lumber Liquidators Holdings swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as expenses rose 65% due primarily to $61 million in accruals from legal settlements with local and federal regulators.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com