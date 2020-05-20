Log in
Consumer Cos Up After Target, Lowe's Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

05/20/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong earnings from some major chains.

Target shares fell slightly, but held near recent highs, after the discounter said sales surged in the most recent quarter, driven initially by online shoppers who stockpiled food and other essentials to brace for coronavirus lockdowns and more recently by rising demand for items like electronics and apparel as states have begun to lift stay-at-home orders. Target's digital sales more than doubled from the same period a year earlier.

Lowe's shares rose after the hardware chain posted surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter sales and said demand in early May has also been strong, indicating that it may benefit from increased shopping activity as the reopening progresses.

Shares of Chinese coffee-shop chain Luckin Coffee plunged after being halted for more than a month, as investors responded to a scandal about fraudulent financial reporting by the company, which allegedly overstated sales.

J.C. Penney said it planned to reopen 34 additional Texas stores on May 20, bringing the total to 153 fully open stores in the U.S., an attempt to boost sales during its bankruptcy reorganization.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is working on another economic-relief package, this one targeting large retailers.

Harley Davidson said it will deliver a narrower range of models to dealers as it reopens its motorcycle factories.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.23% 1.52543 Delayed Quote.4.52%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.90% 1.065 End-of-day quote.-48.80%
