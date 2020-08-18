Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up After Walmart Earnings, Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after resilient earnings from Walmart and surprisingly strong housing data.

Walmart's quarterly e-commerce sales almost doubled, thanks to a supply chain and investments in digital infrastructure that allowed it to deliver groceries and other goods or have them available for pickup during coronavirus lockdowns. Home Depot posted its strongest quarterly sales growth in nearly 20 years as the country's biggest home-improvement retailer benefited from surging interest in household projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, rose by 23% in July compared with June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million, far above economists' expectations. One brokerage said discount chains could begin to see competitive advantages over full-priced stores in straitened economic conditions. "Recessions have historically proven uniquely robust opportunities for off-price retailers to both 1) acquire new customers and 2) accelerate new brand/vendor relationships," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"So while sales growth can decelerate for 1-2 quarters (as has happened in the first half of 2020), recessions pave the way for off-price retailers to drive superior same-store sales/total revenue growth and margin expansion in the 3-5 years post-recession."

Surviving discounters such as TJX and Ross Stores should see an acceleration in same-store sales growth, according to Morgan Stanley. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -0.70% 50.92 Delayed Quote.0.31%
ROSS STORES, INC. -2.91% 94.3 Delayed Quote.-19.21%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.12% 285 Delayed Quote.31.99%
WALMART INC. -0.66% 134.71 Delayed Quote.14.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pTexas Governor Threatens to Freeze Property Taxes of Cities That Defund Police
DJ
05:52pSaudi cabinet approves an agreement between saudi government and saudi arabian chevron inc (not chevron saudi arabia limited) with regards to neutral zone - statement
RE
05:44pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Speculation -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:41pTech Up As Momentum Drives S&P 500, Tesla To New Highs -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:40pSaudi cabinet approves an agreement between saudi government and chevron saudi arabia limited with regards to neutral zone - statement
RE
05:39pFinancials Down On Treasury Yield Concerns -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:36pCanadian Prime Minister Appoints New Finance Minister
DJ
05:35pConsumer Cos Up After Walmart Earnings, Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:32pHealth Care Flat As Opioid Lawsuit Settlements Loom -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:30pTrump says he postponed trade talks with China
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group