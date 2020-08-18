Consumer Cos Up After Walmart Earnings, Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after resilient earnings from Walmart and surprisingly strong housing data.

Walmart's quarterly e-commerce sales almost doubled, thanks to a supply chain and investments in digital infrastructure that allowed it to deliver groceries and other goods or have them available for pickup during coronavirus lockdowns. Home Depot posted its strongest quarterly sales growth in nearly 20 years as the country's biggest home-improvement retailer benefited from surging interest in household projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Housing starts, a measure of U.S. homebuilding, rose by 23% in July compared with June, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.496 million, far above economists' expectations. One brokerage said discount chains could begin to see competitive advantages over full-priced stores in straitened economic conditions. "Recessions have historically proven uniquely robust opportunities for off-price retailers to both 1) acquire new customers and 2) accelerate new brand/vendor relationships," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"So while sales growth can decelerate for 1-2 quarters (as has happened in the first half of 2020), recessions pave the way for off-price retailers to drive superior same-store sales/total revenue growth and margin expansion in the 3-5 years post-recession."

Surviving discounters such as TJX and Ross Stores should see an acceleration in same-store sales growth, according to Morgan Stanley.

