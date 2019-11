Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid deal activity.

Tiffany shares rose after the jeweler agreed to a boosted $16.2 billion buyout offer from French couture house LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis-Vuitton, which will attempt to restore an air of exclusivity to the diamond dealer.

Shares of Tiffany rival Signet Jewelers rose in sympathy.

