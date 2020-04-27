Consumer Cos Up Amid Reopening, Widespread Testing Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied after reports that the Trump administration was preparing to push out hundreds of thousands of Covid-19 tests.

The administration is prepared to send all 50 states enough tests to screen at least 2% of residents for the new coronavirus, a senior administration official said Monday, as reported earlier.

One brokerage said it seemed unlikely that the consumer-discretionary sector could rapidly regain its stride because of the likely persistence of social distancing, even as testing becomes more widely available.

"Our economists recently studied the reopening experiences of other countries and found that initial reopening timelines often prove too optimistic, reopening plans are usually gradual, and recovery is easier and quicker in manufacturing and construction than in consumer services," said strategists at brokerage Goldman Sachs, in a note to clients.

China's top business and commerce regulator is investigating Luckin Coffee after the coffee chain admitted that much of its 2019 sales were fabricated, The Wall Street Journal reported.

German sportswear brand Adidas said net profit and sales sharply fell in its first quarter as the pandemic forced it to close stores in the key Asia-Pacific region early in the quarter, and worldwide during March.

