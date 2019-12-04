Consumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China would strike a deal before tariffs on retail imports take effect in mid December.

Bloomberg News reported that U.S. negotiators expect a "phase one" deal to be signed before Dec. 15.

Economic data was mixed. Service-sector activity across the U.S. expanded at a slower pace in November, with the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index declining to 53.9 in November from 54.7 in October. The U.S. nonfarm private sector added a scant 67,000 jobs in November, far short of economists' targets.

Shares of French luxury purveyors such as LVMH Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton recouped some of the losses incurred when President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the products earlier this week.

Campbell Soup shares rose as sales in its snack unit partially offset continued attrition in soup sales due to changing consumer tastes.

