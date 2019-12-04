Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:17pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid hopes that the U.S. and China would strike a deal before tariffs on retail imports take effect in mid December.

Bloomberg News reported that U.S. negotiators expect a "phase one" deal to be signed before Dec. 15.

Economic data was mixed. Service-sector activity across the U.S. expanded at a slower pace in November, with the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index declining to 53.9 in November from 54.7 in October. The U.S. nonfarm private sector added a scant 67,000 jobs in November, far short of economists' targets.

Shares of French luxury purveyors such as LVMH Moet Hennesy Louis Vuitton recouped some of the losses incurred when President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the products earlier this week.

Campbell Soup shares rose as sales in its snack unit partially offset continued attrition in soup sales due to changing consumer tastes.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pRegulators See Nonbank Mortgage Firms as Potential Risk to U.S. Financial System
DJ
05:38pUtilities Up As PG&E Rallies -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pJAMES LANKFORD : Oklahoma Delegation Unites to Urge Passage of USMCA
PU
05:33pCommunications Services Up On Increased Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:32pPeloton says encouraged by some support despite Christmas ad criticism
RE
05:32pTech Up Slightly On Hopes Of Phase One Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:29pFinancials Up Sharply On U.S.-China Optimism -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pConsumer Cos Up As Trade-Deal Hopes Offset Mixed Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TRELLEBORG : TRELLEBORG : Sweden's Trelleborg to restructure, flags $332 million impairment in fourth-quarter
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
4M&C SAATCHI PLC : M&C SAATCHI : shares sink on latest profit warning, accounting woes
5GLENCORE : Glencore to Change 'Old Guard' Ahead Of CEO Transition -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group