Consumer Cos Up As Traders Bet Weak Sept Retail Sales A Blip - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders bet the U.S. consumer would bounce back from an unexpected retreat in shopping in September.

Retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.3% in September from a month earlier, the first monthly decline since February, the Commerce Department said Wednesday.

Mattel and Walmart plan to work with interactive video service KidHQ to market and sell toys ranging from Barbie to a castle based on the forthcoming movie "Frozen 2" in a virtual store.

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index rose three points, to 71 from a revised level of 68 in September. That was the index's highest level since February 2018.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com