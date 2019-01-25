Consumer Cos Up, But Colgate Slips, As Earnings Come in Mixed -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after mixed earnings. Colgate Palmolive shares ticked down after the purveyor of toothpaste and other consumer goods posted a decline in fourth-quarter revenue. The company warned it expects further weakness in 2019, citing continued pressure from raw-material costs and global growth. Italian authorities Friday sent Gucci parent Kering a 1.4 billion euro ($1.58 billion) tax bill, saying the company was paying taxes in Switzerland on profits that were generated in Italy.

