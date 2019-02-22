Log in
Consumer Cos Up, But Not By Much, as Kraft Weighs on Sector - Consumer Roundup

02/22/2019 | 04:58pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as one major consumer products company stumbled.

Kraft Heinz shares tumbled after it reduced its dividend, took a multibillion-dollar write-down on the value of some of its most famous brands and told investors that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the company's accounting practices. The sudden turnaround in fortunes was a blow to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G, both of whom have invested billions of dollars in Kraft in recent years.

Auto maker Volkswagen said its 2018 net profit increased, and the German company raised its dividend, quelling some investor concerns about disputes between the U.S. and the European Union over auto imports.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

