Consumer Cos Up On Cyclical Bets, LVMH Strength -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders rotated back into economically cyclical areas amid hopes that the U.S. and China would strike a trade agreement.

Shares of luxury-goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose after the French conglomerate's quarterly revenue growth exceeded Wall Street expectations. The results boded well for discretionary spending trends, as heightened competition from resellers in the luxury market was expected to weigh on results.

Dollar General is working on making it possible for customers to shop online and pick the items up at a nearby store, as the deep discounter seeks to heighten its appeal to younger, digital-first shoppers.

In minutes from a September meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed worry that weakness in business investment, trade and manufacturing could eventually erode consumer spending, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com