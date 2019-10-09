Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up On Cyclical Bets, LVMH Strength -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 04:56pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders rotated back into economically cyclical areas amid hopes that the U.S. and China would strike a trade agreement.

Shares of luxury-goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose after the French conglomerate's quarterly revenue growth exceeded Wall Street expectations. The results boded well for discretionary spending trends, as heightened competition from resellers in the luxury market was expected to weigh on results.

Dollar General is working on making it possible for customers to shop online and pick the items up at a nearby store, as the deep discounter seeks to heighten its appeal to younger, digital-first shoppers.

In minutes from a September meeting, Federal Reserve officials expressed worry that weakness in business investment, trade and manufacturing could eventually erode consumer spending, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 0.99% 427.8 Real-time Quote.26.86%
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION 0.63% 160.85 Delayed Quote.47.89%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE 1.69% 357 Real-time Quote.35.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pTougher U.S. sanctions make Cuba ever more difficult for Western firms
RE
05:36pUN UNITED NATIONS : Security Council Press Statement on Cyprus
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Results - 09 October 2019
PU
05:11pBANK OF JAMAICA : Balance Sheet as at 25 September 2019
PU
05:03pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:02pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:59pTech Up On Trade-Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:57pStocks rise on trade truce bets; lira shaken by Turkey move on Syria
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
2BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5ALPHABET : International tax faces biggest shake-up in decades under OECD plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group