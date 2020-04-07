Log in
Consumer Cos Up On Hopes That Restaurants, Stores Will Pull Through Pandemic -- Consumer Roundup

04/07/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid hopes that restaurant chains and other stores can find a way to grow despite mass closures.

Shares of Darden, the operator of Olive Garden and other restaurants, said Tuesday that comparable sales across its portfolio fell 39% during the first six weeks of its current quarter. To-go sales have allowed the Olive Garden restaurant chain to maintain a sales volume of roughly 40% of pre-Covid levels, as wait staff bring meals out to crowded parking lots.

Similarly, Denny's said same-store sales across its portfolio in the domestic market dropped 19% in March compared with March of last year.

For restaurants and retailers, it may be difficult to come back from the effects of the pandemic, even when the economy reopens, said one strategist. "Physical retail took a huge hit," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA. "They're going to see permanent job losses because a lot of these companies are going to go under," said Mr. Moya.

Carnival shares added to recent gains as an investment by a Saudi Arabian sovereign-wealth fund was seen as an endorsement of the cruise line's prospects of emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic, which was particularly damaging to the cruise industry. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

