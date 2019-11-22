Consumer Cos Up On Optimism Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Kickoff -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid optimism ahead of one of the busiest weeks of the year for U.S. stores.

"Retailers, consumer discretionary stocks will probably excel during holiday season," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange broker OANDA.

British Airways' pilots union has recommended its members settle a long-running dispute over pay, potentially averting further industrial action that has cost the airline millions of dollars and led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Shares of Foot Locker fell after the sporting-goods retailer warned of a marked slowdown in same-store sales growth for the holiday-season quarter as it struggles to expand its apparel business.

J.M. Smucker said sales in its pet business were dragging, a fresh sign of trouble in a unit the food maker was counting on to help make up for slack packaged-foods demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com