Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up On Reopening Bets, Earnings Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid growing confidence that an economic reopening would progress smoothly in much of the U.S.

Investment firms Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners were selected as top contenders to acquire the assets of Virgin Australia Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near halt.

Shares of Campbell Soup held near all-time highs ahead of its earnings report, when it's expected to report that increased larder stocking and home-cooking activity during the pandemic stirred a revival in demand for its iconic red-and-white cans of soup, as reported earlier. Fake-meat maker Impossible Foods said is still plans to produced fake steaks in addition to its popular fake burgers. A Dutch court recently blocked rival Nestle from marketing its fake burgers as "Incredible" after complaints from Impossible Foods.

Gold's Gym International, which filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic, is putting its gyms on the bankruptcy auction block, with bids starting at about $80 million. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 0.56% 52.01 Delayed Quote.4.65%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.71% 133.8 End-of-day quote.-6.86%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -3.05% 95.3 End-of-day quote.-21.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:31pLyft says May rides jump 26% from prior month
RE
05:31pU.S. FAA chief to testify at Senate hearing on Boeing 737 MAX
RE
05:31pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:29pCommunications Services Flat As Traders Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pCoronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until -2-
DJ
05:29pCoronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy May Linger Until 2029; Indian Cases Keep Surging -- 3rd Update
DJ
05:27pTech Up As Momentum Builds; Nasdaq 100 Approaches Peak -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:24pFinancials Up As Reopening Hopes Spur Financial Risk -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:22pConsumer Cos Up On Reopening Bets, Earnings Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:18pTwitter names former Google CFO as chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
5GAMING REALMS PLC : GAMING REALMS : Trading Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group