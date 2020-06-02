Consumer Cos Up On Reopening Bets, Earnings Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid growing confidence that an economic reopening would progress smoothly in much of the U.S.

Investment firms Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners were selected as top contenders to acquire the assets of Virgin Australia Holdings, which filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus pandemic brought air travel to a near halt.

Shares of Campbell Soup held near all-time highs ahead of its earnings report, when it's expected to report that increased larder stocking and home-cooking activity during the pandemic stirred a revival in demand for its iconic red-and-white cans of soup, as reported earlier. Fake-meat maker Impossible Foods said is still plans to produced fake steaks in addition to its popular fake burgers. A Dutch court recently blocked rival Nestle from marketing its fake burgers as "Incredible" after complaints from Impossible Foods.

Gold's Gym International, which filed for bankruptcy due to the coronavirus pandemic, is putting its gyms on the bankruptcy auction block, with bids starting at about $80 million.

