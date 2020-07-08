Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up On Spending Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 05:29pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet retail spending would continue despite spikes in Covid-19 cases in some of the most populous U.S. states.

Stores and other businesses remain open in major sun-belt cities such as Houston, Dallas and Miami, despite a surge in hospitalizations.

Carrier United Airlines Holdings said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

More than 500 current and former employees of pet-store chain PetSmart signed an emailed petition requesting London-based investment firm BC Partners, which owns the chain, take steps to shield them from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of demands from the North American employees included hazard pay, better protective equipment for in-store employees, severance pay and guaranteed health coverage.

A federal judge dismissed a General Motors lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs, in an unusual legal standoff between rival automotive giants.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. -2.08% 8.796 Delayed Quote.-31.92%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.76% 24.94 Delayed Quote.-31.34%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.06% 32.53 Delayed Quote.-63.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pU.S. Budget Gap in June Nearly Matched Entire Fiscal 2019 Deficit
DJ
05:53pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Paris Forum High-level Ministerial Conference - Press Release
PU
05:31pUtilities Up As Yield-Seeking Investors Clamor For Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up With Disney World Set To Reopen -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pConsumer Cos Up On Spending Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:28pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Charges California and Colorado Residents in Ongoing Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme
PU
05:28pIndustrials Down As Investors Hedge On Reopening Outlook -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05:27pTech Up As Upward Momentum Lures Speculators To Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up As Rally In Chinese Equities Continues, Spurring Risk -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pHealth Care Flat As Growth Investors Seek Out Tech -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source
5MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group