Consumer Cos Up On Spending Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet retail spending would continue despite spikes in Covid-19 cases in some of the most populous U.S. states.

Stores and other businesses remain open in major sun-belt cities such as Houston, Dallas and Miami, despite a surge in hospitalizations.

Carrier United Airlines Holdings said it could be forced to shed almost half its U.S. workforce, telling 36,000 employees on Wednesday that they could be furloughed from Oct. 1 because of the pandemic-driven slump in passenger demand.

More than 500 current and former employees of pet-store chain PetSmart signed an emailed petition requesting London-based investment firm BC Partners, which owns the chain, take steps to shield them from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The list of demands from the North American employees included hazard pay, better protective equipment for in-store employees, severance pay and guaranteed health coverage.

A federal judge dismissed a General Motors lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of bribing union officials to gain an advantage on its labor costs, in an unusual legal standoff between rival automotive giants.

