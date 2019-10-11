Log in
Consumer Cos Up On Trade-Deal Prospects -- Consumer Roundup

10/11/2019 | 04:53pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid relief at the prospects of a trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Signs that weakness in the U.S. manufacturing sector was feeding through to the jobs market and, hence, the services sector weighed on consumer-services stocks in recent weeks.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. had struck a "very substantial, Phase 1" deal. Should the agreement hold, it would alleviate the pressure on manufacturers and reduce the risks of a broader economic slowdown.

Tobacco giant Reynolds American submitted an application for some of its Vuse e-cigarettes to the Food and Drug Administration, gaining a head start on other major e-cigarette makers in seeking permission to keep its vaping products on the market.

Barneys New York's lenders extended until Tuesday a deadline for the luxury retailer to clinch an offer from a buyer.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

