Consumer Cos Up On Volatile Session As Traders Bet On Reopening Progress -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose in a volatile session as investors moved in and out of bets that the U.S. reopening would go smoothly.

Hard-hit cruise line Carnival said it's eliminating 820 positions out of 3,000 employees in Florida, with another 537 being furloughed. Virgin Atlantic, the U.K.-based trans-Atlantic airline, is talking to Deutsche Bank, among other institutions, about raising some $916 million to help it weather the drop in demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Delta Air Lines was flat after it said it would retire its Boeing 777 jets in response to the plunge in demand related to the pandemic.

