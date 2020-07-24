Log in
Consumer Cos Up Slightly As Investors Hedge On Reopening Progress -- Consumer Roundup

07/24/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose slightly as investors hedged their bets on the likelihood of further lockdowns in U.S. cities.

While there are some signs of case counts peaking in hard-hit areas of the U.S., hospitalizations and deaths are still at elevated levels and some states and municipalities are weighing further restrictions.

McDonald's said it will require all U.S. customers to wear masks in its stores beginning next month, joining Walmart and other companies that decided that face coverings are needed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's Italian Grill and other restaurants said it swung to a second-quarter loss as its restaurants were still operating on a limited scale amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.59% 198.72 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
WALMART INC. -0.30% 131.24 Delayed Quote.11.63%
