Consumer Cos Up Slightly as Investors Digest Mixed Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up as investors digested a mixed batch of earnings reports. Foot Locker shares slid after the sportswear store's quarter sales lagged analysts' expectations. Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said the chain store has observed a "bifurcation" of the retail sector into "winners and losers" in the digital age, as some companies, such as his own chain and Walmart, adapt to the new dynamics while others struggle to address dwindling foot traffic in most malls.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com