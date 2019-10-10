Log in
Consumer Cos Up as Recession Risks Subside -- Consumer Roundup

10/10/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as recession fears subsided.

Renault's board is planning a vote Friday on whether to remove Chief Executive Thierry Bolloré amid concerns over the car maker's performance and its tense relationship with Nissan Motor, The Wall Street Journal reported. On Tuesday, Nissan signalled its intent to mend fences with Renault by nominating Makoto Uchida, the head of the company's China business and more of an internationalist than a Nissan insider, as its chief executive.

American Airlines Group reshuffled some executives as the carrier sought to address operational malaise that has hurt its reputation and weighed on shares in recent months.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond surged Thursday after the retailer named a new chief executive, triggering a rush of short sellers, who bought shares to cover their positions.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

