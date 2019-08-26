Log in
Consumer Cos Up as Trade Fears Subside -- Consumer Roundup

08/26/2019 | 04:59pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after conciliatory comments from President Donald Trump at the end of the Group of 7 meeting eased fears of a trade war spiraling out of control.

Shares of toymakers, which are particularly susceptible to tariffs because of their dependence on Chinese factories, regained some of Friday's losses.

Kraft Heinz replaced its chief financial officer with his predecessor and named a "chief growth officer" in a bid to address the accounting errors and weak sales that have weighed on the food processor's shares.

Former Nissan Motor boss Carlos Ghosn built a parallel business as an investor in Silicon Valley with his son, using millions of dollars he received from an executive at a Nissan business partner in Oman, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Target shares added to recent gains after reports that Disney Stores will open in certain Target locations starting with 25 this fall, the latest example of a large retailer offering a specialty shop within its walls.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.15% 430 End-of-day quote.-24.83%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.50% 649 End-of-day quote.-24.19%
RENAULT 0.71% 50.83 Real-time Quote.-7.48%
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY 0.99% 25.58 Delayed Quote.-41.15%
