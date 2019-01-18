Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up as Traders Seek Out Cyclical Areas -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders rotated back into economically sensitive areas. "Selling begets selling, and buying begets buying," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. One reason the consumer-discretionary sector was hard hit during the December selloff was the fear that high-end consumers would pull back on spending because of the abrupt plunge in the value of their stock portfolios. Pop star Rihanna and LVMH, the French fashion conglomerate that counts Louis Vuitton and Dior among its dozens of brands, are teaming up to start a luxury fashion label, The Wall Street Journal reported. It's the latest example of an attempt to harness a social media "influencers"' hold on their audience. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. said Friday it is taking steps to assume responsibility for Sears Holdings' two defined benefit pension plans for employees and retirees at Sears and Kmart, which cover about 90,000 people. J. Crew Group said longtime chairman Millard "Mickey" Drexler will retire to devote his time to his investment firm and his other interests.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pFED POLICYMAKERS LEAVE LITTLE DOUBT : Rate hikes can wait
RE
05:36pLUXURY ONLINE RESELLER THE REALREAL IN TALKS WITH BANKS FOR IPO : sources
RE
05:24pTrump Administration Sets Final Rules for New Business Tax Deduction--2nd Update
DJ
05:19pUtilities Down on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:17pCommunications Services Up, But Not by Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:17pS&P affirms Russia's rating with stable outlook
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pTech Up Despite Tesla, Netflix Weakness -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:13pFinancials Up on Treasury Yields, SunTrust Earnings - Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5CVS HEALTH CORPORATION : CVS HEALTH : Settles Pricing Fight With Walmart

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.