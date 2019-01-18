Consumer Cos Up as Traders Seek Out Cyclical Areas -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as traders rotated back into economically sensitive areas. "Selling begets selling, and buying begets buying," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. One reason the consumer-discretionary sector was hard hit during the December selloff was the fear that high-end consumers would pull back on spending because of the abrupt plunge in the value of their stock portfolios. Pop star Rihanna and LVMH, the French fashion conglomerate that counts Louis Vuitton and Dior among its dozens of brands, are teaming up to start a luxury fashion label, The Wall Street Journal reported. It's the latest example of an attempt to harness a social media "influencers"' hold on their audience. The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. said Friday it is taking steps to assume responsibility for Sears Holdings' two defined benefit pension plans for employees and retirees at Sears and Kmart, which cover about 90,000 people. J. Crew Group said longtime chairman Millard "Mickey" Drexler will retire to devote his time to his investment firm and his other interests.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com