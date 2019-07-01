Consumer Cos Up on Ceasefire in Trade Dispute -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose after the ceasefire in the trade dispute. Shares of American casinos Las Vegas Sands and Wynn rose after Chinese gambling capital Macau reported an increase of 6% in gambling revenue last month. The increase belied fears that tourists would stop flocking to Macau because of a slowdown in economic activity in China and other parts of Asia recently. Food distributor Performance Food Group agreed to buy closely held rival Reinhart Foodservice for $2 billion. A court ruled that Coca-Cola did not violate a non-compete agreement with Monster Beverage with its new energy drink under the Coke brand. Cosmetics and fragrance giant Coty said it would overhaul its operations and take a $3 billion write-down on the multibillion-dollar beauty business it acquired nearly three years ago from Procter & Gamble. In a bad sign for the domestic housing market, construction spending stalled in May.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com