Consumer Cos Up on Discretionary-Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid promising signs for discretionary spending.

Shares of recreational-vehicle manufacturer Thor Industries rose sharply after it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and robust sales growth, thanks in part to the acquisition of German rival Erwin Hymer Group. RV sales are often seen as a barometer of consumer-spending appetite because they are among the first items.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, the nation's largest egg producer, fell sharply after the company said a glut of eggs pushed its average selling price down by 30%.

