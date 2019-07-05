Consumer Cos Up on Jobs Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up as traders bet a rebound in the labor market would bolster consumer confidence. Yum Brands is experiencing some shortages in tortilla supplies at Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S., the company confirmed. The chief executive of German auto maker BMW, Harald Krueger, intends to step down in the coming months, the company said Friday, as the company renews efforts to carve out a foothold in the fast-growing market for electric cars.

