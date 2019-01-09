Consumer Cos Up on Mortgage-Rate Hopes -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services rose amid hopes that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates in check. The Fed's latest meeting minutes hinted that the central bank could be close to the end of its latest rate hike cycle. Lower mortgage rates could reverse recent indications of a slowdown in home sales. One brokerage said a divergence between sentiment surveys and "hard data" was not a major cause of concern as the two have not been strongly correlated in recent years. "A decline in soft data does appear to have the potential to leach into weakness in the hard data," said strategists at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note. "However, we should bear in mind that, first, the hard data is still exhibiting reasonable resilience, and, second, that strength in soft data in recent years did not really translate into strength in the hard data." Constellation Brands fell after the beverage company cut its profit projection for the year.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com