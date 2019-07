Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose amid signs of a busy online shopping day. "Prime Day" is coming to rival Black Friday as an occasion for splurging at Amazon.com and other online outlets. Shares of Yeti fell after The Wall Street Journal reported that the outdoor gear maker plans to move most production of its soft-sided coolers out of China by the end of this year.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com