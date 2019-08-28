Log in
News : Economy & Forex
Consumer Cos Up on Spending Outlook - Consumer Roundup

08/28/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose sharply amid growing optimism about consumer-spending trends.

One strategist said there's no evidence that the U.S. consumer has been phased by reports of an escalating trade war. "Last week, Target surprised on the upside...anecdotally, the consumer is saying: 'I'm just fine -- thanks for asking,'" said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at private bank Brown Brothers Harriman. "What's impressive to me throughout all of this is how robust personal consumption has been."

Shares of Target have risen more than 20% in August, which would give the discounter its biggest monthly gain in a decade.

Hudson's Bay is selling department-store chain Lord & Taylor to fashion rental subscription service Le Tote for $75 million up front, a stake in Le Tote and other considerations, the Toronto-based retailer said Wednesday.

McDonald's plans to train all employees at its U.S. restaurants, roughly 850,000 people, on workplace antiharassment matters after facing criticism over its handling of the issue.

Beauty products seller Coty is cutting ties with Younique, a social-media-driven cosmetics company it took control of in 2017.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COTY 6.02% 9.33 Delayed Quote.34.15%
