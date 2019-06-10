Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Cos Up on Trade Hopes, Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as trade-battle fears faded and deal activity continued. President Donald Trump said that the proposed 5% tariffs on nearly $350 billion worth of imports from Mexico were "indefinitely suspended" after Mexico agreed to increase enforcement to reduce the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. There were a seasonally adjusted 7.449 million unfilled jobs at the end of April, barely budging from March, the Labor Department said Monday, outnumbering the amount of registered jobseekers, which came in at 5.824 million, by the largest margin on record, suggesting a historically tight labor market. A group of investors, including the company's chairman, in Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay offered to buy out the retail conglomerate. Book distributor Readerlink is trying to put together a bid for Barnes & Noble that would top the price hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to pay for the largest U.S. book-store chain, The Wall Street Journal reported.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Flat as Traders Hedge on Huawei Worries -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:21pUkraine Plans Euro-Denominated Bond Issue This Week
DJ
05:19pTech Up as Trade-Battle Fears Subside, Deal Activity Picks Up -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:18pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 11, 2019
PU
05:17pFinancials Up as Mexico Tariff Threat Is Suspended -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pSlack sees fiscal year 2020 revenue rising by as much as 50%
RE
05:13pMASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL : Study reveals a microbe's molecular role in Crohn's disease
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition
2VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : ?Stanchart Ghana's Outlook for 2019 Positive - CEO?
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About