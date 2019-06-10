Consumer Cos Up on Trade Hopes, Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies rose as trade-battle fears faded and deal activity continued. President Donald Trump said that the proposed 5% tariffs on nearly $350 billion worth of imports from Mexico were "indefinitely suspended" after Mexico agreed to increase enforcement to reduce the flow of migrants to the U.S. border. There were a seasonally adjusted 7.449 million unfilled jobs at the end of April, barely budging from March, the Labor Department said Monday, outnumbering the amount of registered jobseekers, which came in at 5.824 million, by the largest margin on record, suggesting a historically tight labor market. A group of investors, including the company's chairman, in Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson's Bay offered to buy out the retail conglomerate. Book distributor Readerlink is trying to put together a bid for Barnes & Noble that would top the price hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to pay for the largest U.S. book-store chain, The Wall Street Journal reported.

