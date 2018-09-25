Consumer Cos up Amid Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose amid deal activity. Arby's owner Inspire Brands said it's buying burger chain Sonic Corp. for $2.3 billion including debt, the latest food group to invest in a plethora of seemingly unlinked chains. Rivals including JAB Group have assembled a suite of restaurant and coffee-shop brands in what appears to be an effort to cushion themselves against rapidly changing dining trends. Michael Kors confirmed reports it had agreed to buy Italian fashion rival Gianni Versace for around $2.1 billion. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, rose 6% in July compared with a year earlier, down from a 6.2% year-over-year increase reported in June. Investors are retreating from the housing market after some mixed data, but that may be an overreaction, according to one money manager. "For the most part, in the vast majority of the country, household formation, low unemployment and still-reasonable interest rates do make a healthy case for housing demand," said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund manager Hodges Capital. "At the same time, it's been so long since we've had a normal housing cycle that people forget what it looked like...The next time we have normal recession in housing everybody's going to be 'OK it's the Big Short all over again.'"

