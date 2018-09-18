Consumer Cos up Amid Tariff Relief -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose amid relief on the limited extent of U.S. and Chinese tariffs. Neiman Marcus Group reported stronger quarterly sales, as the luxury retailer benefited from accelerated spending by wealthy consumers. To boost profits, Neiman executives said they were looking at expanding sales beyond clothing. Recreational-vehicle maker Thor Industries agreed to buy closely held German rival Erwin Hymer Group in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion, as it seeks access to the European market. General Mills shares fell sharply as newly acquired Blue Buffalo pet-food brand failed to stem a slowdown in its North American sales. Ferrari plans to launch a series of special-edition models and a larger car to rival sport-utility vehicles as part of the Italian luxury-car maker's drive to increase volume and double profit by 2022.

