Consumer Cos up Slightly After Strong Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose slightly after strong earnings reports from European clothiers. Zara's parent company Inditex said the Spanish clothing chain would continue to expand online as it forecast sales growth for the second half of the year, easing worries about online competition. Luxury brand Hermes International said its net profit rose, helped by reven/ue growth and the sale of a property in Hong Kong. Shares of Skechers USA fell after pension fund filed a lawsuit against the shoemaker in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging it misled investors. Weight-loss brand Jenny Craig, acquired from Nestle by private-equity firm North Castle Partners in 2013, is seeking a buyer.

