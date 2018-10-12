Log in
Consumer Cos up as Bank Earnings Bode Well for Spending -- Consumer Roundup

10/12/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Consumer companies rose after strong bank earnings suggested that consumer spending remains elevated. Reports from JPMorgan Chase and others suggest that the outlook for consumer activity is robust, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at brokerage Edward Jones. The University of Michigan on Friday said its preliminary index of U.S. consumer sentiment ticked down to 99.0 in October from 100.1 in September. Sears Holdings is inching closer to a deal with lenders about a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and provide a lifeline loan to keep a crop of around 300 locations open, The Wall Street Journal reported. Luxury design houses such as LVMH and Gucci owner Kering retained most of their losses as analysts at brokerage RBC warned that the high-end clothiers could continue to sell off as long as Chinese economic indicators and the yuan remain unstable. A warning from LVMH on growth in China sparked a flight from the niche midweek. In another sign that the trade war may be taking its toll on the Chinese consumer, auto sales in the world's most populous nation fell for a third straight month in September, setting the scene for the first sales decline in almost three decades.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

