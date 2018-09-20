Log in
Consumer Cos up as Jobs Data Offsets Home-Sales -- Consumer Roundup

09/20/2018 | 10:36pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose as strength in jobs data offset weakness in home-sales data. U.S. used-home sales stalled in August, highlighting a growing disconnect between the sluggish housing market and strong jobs market. Indeed, new weekly jobless claims held around the lowest level in 49 years. The increase in expendable income that accompanies jobs and wage growth may not have supported the property market but it has boosted airline, retail and restaurant stocks during the recent rally. "What's been interesting to me is it hasn't just been FAANG stocks," said Joe Kinahan, chief market strategist for TD Ameritrade. "FAANG might have carried us for a long time but now you're seeing people buying sectors that weren't necessarily quite as loved -- consumer staples, consumer discretionary." Shares of restaurant chain Darden fell slightly after the owner of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse reported that labor costs increased in the latest quarter. Fashion chain Brooks Brothers plans to update inventory-tracking technology so it can quickly move clothing stock between stores, on demand.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

