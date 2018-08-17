Log in
Consumer Cos up as Nordstrom Earnings Offset Confidence Survey -- Consumer Roundup

08/17/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose as strong earnings for one department store outweighed weakness in consumer-confidence data. Shares of Nordstrom rose sharply after the department store reported fiscal second-quarter sales growth, further alleviating fears about the bricks-and-mortar retail. "Amid a yoyo earnings cycle, Nordstrom saw strength at its own proxy of both consumer extremes with full-price and off-price," said analysts at brokerage Nomura Securities, in a research note. The University of Michigan said Friday its preliminary index of consumer sentiment was 95.3 this month, down from July's final reading of 97.9 and the lowest level since last September. But the key ingredients for consumer-driven growth for the U.S. remain intact, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

