Consumer Cos up as Strong Jobs Data Offsets Weak Confidence Survey -- Consumer Roundup

12/27/2018 | 10:24pm CET

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services rose after a weak reading of consumer confidence was offset by strong jobs data. The Conference Board said Thursday that its index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November, as stock-market volatility took its toll. Fluctuations on the stock market can affect the appetite for luxury goods among wealthier consumers, who typically have a greater proportion of their net worth in stocks, said Eric Marshall, president of mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. Home-price growth also slowed in October, which, economists say, can also influence how people think about their financial position. Outside the stock and property markets, however, U.S. economic activity remains strong.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

