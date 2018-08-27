Consumer Cos up on Risk Appetite -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and consumer services companies rose as a breakthrough in trade negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico bolstered demand for economically sensitive areas. U.S. poultry producers could claw back Mexican business lost to Brazil and other Latin American nations during the avian-flu scare as a result of the new trade deal, The Wall Street Journal reported. JetBlue is upping its fee for a checked bag to $30, from $25 previously, as airlines try to generate more revenue outside ticket sales.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com