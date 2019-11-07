Log in
Consumer Credit Growth Slows In September

11/07/2019 | 03:16pm EST

By David Harrison

WASHINGTON--Americans sharply slowed their pace of borrowing in September, the Federal Reserve said Thursday, a sign that households are pulling back in the face of a cooling economy.

Here are some key details from the report:

--Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of debt excluding loans secured by real estate, rose at a 2.76% seasonally adjusted annual rate. It was the slowest pace of growth since June 2018.

--The total amount rose by $9.51 billion in September from the previous month. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a $15 billion increase.

--Consumer credit rose a revised $17.84 billion in August from July, the Fed said.

--Revolving credit outstanding, made up mostly of credit card debt, fell at a 1.24% seasonally adjusted annual rate in September after falling 2.45% in August.

--Nonrevolving credit outstanding, made up mostly of auto and student loans, increased at a 4.16% annual rate.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

