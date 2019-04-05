Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Consumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

By David Harrison and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Americans slowed their pace of borrowing in February, according to the latest report on consumer credit released Friday by the Federal Reserve.

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of debt excluding real estate, rose at a 4.52% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or by $15.19 billion, in February from the previous month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a $17.75 billion increase from January. Consumer credit rose at a revised annual rate of 5.3% in January, according to the Fed.

Revolving credit outstanding, primarily credit card debt, increased at a 3.35% annual rate in February.

Nonrevolving credit outstanding, mostly student and auto loans, rose at a 4.94% annual pace.

The report suggests consumer borrowing remains strong as Americans benefit from the strong labor market and rising wages.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:34pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pBereaved families blame Boeing after Ethiopia crash report
RE
03:25pWall Street rises as jobs data allay economic concerns
RE
03:18pCLECAT COMITÉ DE LIAISON EUROPÉEN : Response to the EP Vote on the Mobility Package I
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February
DJ
03:13pOHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION : 04-05-2019 - Stark County Advisories
PU
03:09pCanadian dollar hits one-week low as jobs fall backs more dovish BoC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About