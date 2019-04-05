Consumer Credit Rises $15.19 Billion In February

By David Harrison and Sarah Chaney

WASHINGTON--Americans slowed their pace of borrowing in February, according to the latest report on consumer credit released Friday by the Federal Reserve.

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of debt excluding real estate, rose at a 4.52% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or by $15.19 billion, in February from the previous month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a $17.75 billion increase from January. Consumer credit rose at a revised annual rate of 5.3% in January, according to the Fed.

Revolving credit outstanding, primarily credit card debt, increased at a 3.35% annual rate in February.

Nonrevolving credit outstanding, mostly student and auto loans, rose at a 4.94% annual pace.

The report suggests consumer borrowing remains strong as Americans benefit from the strong labor market and rising wages.

Write to David Harrison at david.harrison@wsj.com