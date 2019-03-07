Consumer Credit Rises $17.05 Billion In January

By David Harrison and Sharon Nunn

WASHINGTON--Americans picked up their pace of borrowing in January, according to the latest report on consumer credit released Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

Outstanding consumer credit, a measure of debt excluding real estate, rose at a 5.09% seasonally adjusted annual rate, or $17.05 billion, in January from the previous month.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected a $16.25 billion increase from December.

Revolving credit outstanding, primarily credit card debt, increased at a 2.93% annual rate in January.

Nonrevolving credit outstanding, mostly student and auto loans, rose at a 5.86% annual pace.

The report suggests strong hiring and rising wages are continuing to support consumer borrowing.

